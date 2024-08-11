Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) PT at $6.50

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several research analysts have commented on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

EXK opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $757.27 million, a PE ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

