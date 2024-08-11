Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) PT Raised to $246.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $239.00 to $246.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.17.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.47. The stock had a trading volume of 415,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,552. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.