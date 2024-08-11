Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,498,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,360,000 after buying an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,031,000 after buying an additional 147,293 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $214.47. 415,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $223.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.70 and its 200 day moving average is $201.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,230. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

