Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.86.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after buying an additional 89,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,964,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.