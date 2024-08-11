Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 170,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $210.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.56. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.73 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $33,235.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

