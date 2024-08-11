BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.32.

BrightSpring Health Services stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. 414,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

