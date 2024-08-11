Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BFH. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.13.

NYSE BFH traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,674. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Bread Financial by 70.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

