BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm cut shares of BRC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 2,892,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $743.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.21.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRC by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BRC by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BRC by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRC by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

