Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$300.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$286.85.

TSE:BYD traded down C$6.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$220.00. 113,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,418. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$246.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$211.22 and a 1-year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

