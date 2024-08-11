Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,074.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $2,641,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 425,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,296 shares of company stock worth $9,119,212. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

