Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.88. The company had a trading volume of 919,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $137.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

