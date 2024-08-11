Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $48.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,443.05. The stock had a trading volume of 251,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,833.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,685.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

