Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boise Cascade in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $9.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.53. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $10.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2025 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCC. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BCC opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $154.67.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,192,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,813,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $60,383,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

