Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.63

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and traded as high as $57.50. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 9,329 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.04% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

