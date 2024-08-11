Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.63

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and traded as high as $57.50. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 9,329 shares.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.04% and a return on equity of 15.76%.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
