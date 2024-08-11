BNP Paribas Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHLS. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 9,247,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,422. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $872.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,825,000 after purchasing an additional 171,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after buying an additional 2,864,879 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after buying an additional 4,263,964 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after buying an additional 233,377 shares during the period. Finally, Joho Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% during the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,815,000 after buying an additional 3,387,539 shares during the period.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.