BNB Price Reaches $504.96 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. BNB has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $504.96 or 0.00857820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,548 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,588.95708576. The last known price of BNB is 528.4939078 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2206 active market(s) with $1,419,069,203.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

