BMO Capital Markets Lowers TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target to $12.00

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TrueBlue from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of TBI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. 282,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,495. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $235.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.49 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 358,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

