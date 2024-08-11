BMO Capital Markets Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $130.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.