BMO Capital Markets Increases Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target to $128.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.33.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.17. 462,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,101. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,848 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 154.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.