BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Market Perform

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.52.

HPP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 1,824,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,392. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

