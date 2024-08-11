BMO Capital Markets Cuts Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target to $15.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Stock Down 2.5 %

CENX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 2,078,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,289. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 30.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 276,304 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 102.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 91,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 104.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.