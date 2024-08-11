Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $227,673,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 635.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,572,000 after purchasing an additional 430,989 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,662 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

VEEV stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 421,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,787. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.40. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

