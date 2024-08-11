Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $252.53. 2,975,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,696,709. The stock has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.84, for a total value of $4,152,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,587,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,675,606.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,015,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.84, for a total value of $4,152,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,587,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,675,606.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,842 shares of company stock valued at $60,982,983 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

