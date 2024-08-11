Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,794 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $708,859,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,886 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,514,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 19,048.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after buying an additional 1,873,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,442,227,000 after buying an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.93. 1,416,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,412. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $145.16.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.