Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,967 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3,918.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $53,979,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,172.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 296.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $55.55. 11,569,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,392,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

