Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $67.00 at DA Davidson

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.05. 620,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The company had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

