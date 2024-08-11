Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.23.

Blend Labs Price Performance

BLND stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 17,895,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

