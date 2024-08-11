Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.23.
View Our Latest Report on Blend Labs
Blend Labs Price Performance
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Blend Labs
In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blend Labs Company Profile
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blend Labs
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.