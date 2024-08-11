Blast (BLAST) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blast (BLAST) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Blast has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a total market capitalization of $204.70 million and approximately $72.37 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blast token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,810,357,397 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,790,622,221.619736 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.0115673 USD and is up 14.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $89,776,008.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

