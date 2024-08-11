BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Shares Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTD. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. 10,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,982. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $283.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

