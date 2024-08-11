BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,500.52

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,500.52 ($19.18) and traded as low as GBX 1,482 ($18.94). BlackRock Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,506 ($19.25), with a volume of 35,178 shares traded.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,500.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,418.48. The company has a market capitalization of £709.33 million, a PE ratio of -2,214.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. BlackRock Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,176.47%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

