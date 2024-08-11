BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,900,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 24.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,997,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

NYSE:BLK traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $856.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,510. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $885.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $810.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $799.81. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,959 shares of company stock valued at $73,660,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

