BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Posts Earnings Results

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. BK Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.770- EPS.
BK Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of BKTI stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,547. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $48.22 million, a PE ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Activity
In other BK Technologies news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $38,274.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,309.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,605 shares of company stock valued at $186,272. Company insiders own 25.59% of the company’s stock.
BK Technologies Company Profile
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
