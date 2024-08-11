BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Posts Earnings Results

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. BK Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.770- EPS.

BK Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of BKTI stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,547. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $48.22 million, a PE ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In other BK Technologies news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $38,274.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,309.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,605 shares of company stock valued at $186,272. Company insiders own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

BK Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in BK Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 138,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BK Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BK Technologies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

