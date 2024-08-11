BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

BJRI opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $662.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

