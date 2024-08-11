Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $22.12 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $22.12 or 0.00037575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $387.39 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069272 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014202 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

