Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 1% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $12.96 million and $6,104.26 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00070068 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016254 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008302 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

