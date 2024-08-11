Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$26.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BDT. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.63.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.9383117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
