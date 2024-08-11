BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,407. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 128,520 shares of company stock valued at $208,611 over the last 90 days. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

