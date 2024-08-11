Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92), Zacks reports.

Biohaven Trading Up 6.3 %

BHVN traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 854,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,025. Biohaven has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,613 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

