Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.1 %

BERY opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,365,000 after acquiring an additional 807,211 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 635,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

