Berkshire Bank Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $184.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.