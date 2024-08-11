Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 7,365 ($94.12) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

4imprint Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:FOUR opened at GBX 5,490 ($70.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,960.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,984.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,075 ($52.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,780 ($86.65).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

