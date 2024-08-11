Bend DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $233,153.38 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $233,153.38 and $275,875.72 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

