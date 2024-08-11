Benchmark Trims Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Target Price to $14.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $21.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 3,587,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,453,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,554,000 after buying an additional 1,817,144 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,243,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Janus International Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,825,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after buying an additional 966,346 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Janus International Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,550,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after buying an additional 493,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Janus International Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,247,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after buying an additional 345,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

