Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.6 %

BHE opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 176.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 392,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,480 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,405,000 after purchasing an additional 159,716 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.