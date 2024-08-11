Benchmark Cuts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $78.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. 465,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $373,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 8,102.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Power Integrations by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

