Beazley (LON:BEZ) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 880 to GBX 950. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Beazley traded as high as GBX 729.50 ($9.32) and last traded at GBX 705.50 ($9.02), with a volume of 3404632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 637 ($8.14).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.84) to GBX 870 ($11.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.63) to GBX 920 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.46) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.46) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 943 ($12.05).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 673.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 650.58. The company has a current ratio of 149.90, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 475.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

