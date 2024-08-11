Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.24. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 241,500 shares trading hands.

Baylin Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.05. Baylin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 932.26% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of C$20.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post 0.0038711 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.