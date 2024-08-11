Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Bath & Body Works worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. 2,300,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,488. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

