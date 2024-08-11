Barrington Research Trims Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price to $82.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.90.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. 2,399,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,769. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

