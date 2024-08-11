Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Singular Research upgraded QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

QuinStreet stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 989,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,092. The stock has a market cap of $943.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.16. QuinStreet has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 27.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QuinStreet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

